Mark Davis on Michael Flynn and Immigration Issues

President Trump knew for weeks that his national security advisor was talking with Russia's ambassador. Radio host Mark Davis reacts to that, as well as the Day Without Immigrants protest and Tarrant County voter fraud trial.
