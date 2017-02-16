North Texas boy bakes cookies to help sick teacher

- A 6-year-old North Texas boy is making life sweeter for a teacher battling cancer.

Kipton Fitzgerald’s Frisco ISD teacher, Ashley Moore, is fighting lymphoma. He was thrilled to see her smile when he brought her fresh-baked cookies at the hospital.

That’s when he got the idea to make more cookies and raise money for her. Kipton has raised nearly $2,000 since he started selling cookies a few weeks ago.

He and Mrs. Moore will visit the Good Day studio Thursday during the 8 a.m. hour.

For more information about her cancer fight, visit https://mrsashleymoore.wordpress.com/2017/02/10/the-heart-of-a-6-year-old/. To order cookies, you can reach out to Kipton’s mom at www.facebook.com/colleen.smithfitzgerald