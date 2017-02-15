Save Me Steve: 2017 Products of the Year

Steve Noviello shows off the best new products for the year.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 15 2017 09:00AM CST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 09:00AM CST

About 40,000 consumers say they are believers. They cast their votes and selected 2017's Products of the Year. Consumer reporter Steve Noviello shows you some of them and talks about what makes them so special.

LINK: www.productoftheyearusa.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories