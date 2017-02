ICE Raids and Deportation Fears Good Day ICE Raids and Deportation Fears There is a growing fear in immigrant communities -- legal and illegal -- about deportation under the Trump administration. Monica Lira Bravo is an immigration attorney and past president of the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association. She joins Good Day to talk about who should be worried about being deported.

There is a growing fear in immigrant communities -- legal and illegal -- about deportation under the Trump administration. Monica Lira Bravo is an immigration attorney and past president of the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association. She joins Good Day to talk about who should be worried about being deported.

There is a free immigration information event Thursday night at North Mesquite High School from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.northtexasdreamteam.org/daca/daca-clinic.