Why Don't We on Good Day FOX 4

Just months after they got together, they're a huge hit. The band "Why Don't We" takes a time out from their 18-city tour to perform live on Good Day FOX 4. Daniel, Jonah, Corbyn, Jack and Zach (who is from Rowlett) peform for a Valentine's Day show at Prophet Bar in Dallas. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.