Tool lets people build their own health care bill Good Day Tool lets people build their own health care bill President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress promise big changes to the Affordable Care Act, but what that means is not clear. One North Texas company wants to know… ‘What's important to you?'

- President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress promise big changes to the Affordable Care Act, but what that means is not clear. One North Texas company wants to know… ‘What’s important to you?’

Michael Stahl from North Richland Hills-based HealthMarkets stopped by Good Day to show off a new website that provides a tool for people to create and share their health care reform preferences.

“Our belief is change is coming. But fixing a $3 trillion industry isn’t very easy and we needed to get perspective from the public so that they could determine what they want their health insurance to look like,” Stahl said.

He said some of what he’s already seeing on the site is that people really want the country’s leaders to work on lower drug costs. Also, most people want to allow young adults to stay on their parents’ insurance plan. They want to continue the ban on lifetime limits and they want to expand the use of health savings accounts.

People still seem undecided on whether all Americans should be required to have insurance and how the government should fund coverage for people on Medicade.

The crowdsourcing tool allows people to send their custom health care bill to friends or lawmakers. You can even tweet it directly to the president.

“It’s not Obamacare and it’s not Trumpcare. It’s our care. It’s no one party’s. It’s no one person’s. It’s all of ours, so we need to be involved in determining what this next round of healthcare looks like,” Stahl said.

LINK: www.ourcarebill.org