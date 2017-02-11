Eating Healthy for Valentine's Day Good Day Eating Healthy for Valentine's Day Love Toast

Channel your inner child with this favorite egg dish. Then add a sprinkle of sophistication: Chop capers with a combo of your favorite herbs.

Level: Easy

Serves: 2

Ingredients

•4 tsp. low fat mayonnaise

•2 slice white whole wheat sandwich bread

•Cooking spray

•2 large eggs (or egg whites)

•salt

•pepper

•Finely chopped capers

•Finely chopped fresh herbs



Directions

1.Spread mayonnaise on both sides of 2 slices white sandwich bread. With medium heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut centers from bread. Spray a 12-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Add bread (and centers) to skillet. Cook 5 minutes or until golden brown. Turn bread over. To each heart-shaped hole, add 1 large egg; sprinkle eggs with pinch of salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until whites are set. Sprinkle with finely chopped capers and herbs (such as parsley, chives or basil) if desired.

Heart-shaped cherry or raspberry muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat pastry flour

¼ cup oat flour

¼ cup whey protein powder (or your alternative)

¾ cup dried cherries/raspberries

½ cup ground flax seed

½ cup Splenda for baking brown sugar (or regular - same amount)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp allspice

1 cup skim milk (or almond or soy milk)

1/8 cup canola oil

¼ cup applesauce

2 egg whites, lightly beaten



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Mix dry ingredients together in one bowl.

3. Mix egg, oil, applesauce, milk and cherries together

4. Combine the two bowls mixing minimally, until moist

5. Spray pan or muffin tins with cooking spray.

6. Pour batter into pans and bake for 10-15 minutes

Miniature Tea Sandwiches

This easy, no-cook Valentine's Day treat is a staple at children's parties in Australia and New Zealand. Just sandwich softened butter and sprinkles between slices of white bread - we used a peekaboo heart cutout for a romantic twist!

Level: Easy

Make 12 Sandwiches

Ingredients

6 slice whole White wheat bread softened

Multicolored sprinkles

Directions

1.Cut out 1 or 2 hearts from each bread slice using a medium heart-shaped cookie cutter. Use a smaller heart-shaped cookie cutter to stamp out the centers from half of the hearts.

2.Spread a thin layer of almond butter on the whole bread hearts; generously coat with sprinkles and top with the stamped bread hearts, pressing gently to secure.

Goat Cheese Hearts

There's nothing cheesy about playing to your romantic audience! If your Valentine prefers savory to sweet, consider making these spice-coated goat cheese "balls" and serve them with crackers and bubbly on the big night.

LEVEL: Easy

Yiels: 6 to 8

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

1 log fresh goat cheese

Paprika or other spices

Directions

1. Cover a work surface with parchment paper; lightly coat with nonstick cooking spray. Cut goat cheese into 1/2-inch-thick slices (dental floss makes the cleanest cuts)!

2. Arrange slices on the parchment paper; gently flatten each with the palm of your hand (spray with cooking spray, if needed). Cut out 1 heart from each goat cheese slice using a small cookie cutter (also spraying with cooking spray, if needed).

3.Put paprika or another spice in a small bowl. One at a time, press and roll 1 goat cheese heart in the paprika to coat, brushing off the excess. Transfer to crackers and arrange on a platter





Heart-Shaped Pizzas

That's amore! ¬Individual heart-shaped pizzas are a great way to celebrate Valentine's day with the whole family. Set out a toppings bar and make a party of it.

Level: : Moderate

Yields: 8

Ingredients:

1 lb. refrigerated pizza crust dough

⅓ c. marinara sauce

½ c. cubed fresh light mozzarella cheese

2 tsp. dried oregano

Fresh basil

Directions

1.Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a jelly-roll pan with parchment paper.

2.Unroll the pizza crust and stretch/roll out to 1/4-inch-thick. Cut into hearts using cookie cutters. Transfer to prepared jelly-roll pan.

3.Divide the marinara sauce, mozzarella and oregano among the pizza crusts. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden and cheese melts. Top with fresh basil, if desired.