Bill aims to tackle rape kit backlogs in Texas

A Texas state representative has a new idea to solve a long-standing serious concern -- the 19,000 untested rape kids in Texas. State Rep. Victoria Neave joins Good Day to share details on the bill she filed Thursday.
