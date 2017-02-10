Supercross comes to AT&T Stadium

Racer Martin Davalos joins Good Day.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 10 2017 08:36AM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 08:36AM CST

They call it the ultimate battle of man and machine. Monster Energy Supercross returns to AT&T Stadium this weekend. Racer Martin Davalos joins Good Day from the dirt track to talk about the event.

LINK: www.supercrosslive.com


