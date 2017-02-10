Ed Wallace: 2017 Subaru Outback

Ed Wallace reviews the 2017 model.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 10 2017 08:28AM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 08:28AM CST

Car critic Ed Wallace  says even when they couldn't give a Subaru away, the ad campaign with Paul Hogan made the Outback a runaway success. Even now that the ad campaign is two decades old, there are years where the Outbacks sell well over 100,000.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories