Ed Wallace: 2017 Subaru Outback

Car critic Ed Wallace says even when they couldn't give a Subaru away, the ad campaign with Paul Hogan made the Outback a runaway success. Even now that the ad campaign is two decades old, there are years where the Outbacks sell well over 100,000.
