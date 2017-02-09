Maya Hidden Worlds exhibit opens at Perot Museum

You can see inside the mysterious world of the ancient Maya at the Perot Museum in Dallas. They're known for their temples and love of astronomy. FOX 4's Dan Godwin has a preview of some other artifacts.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
You can see inside the mysterious world of the ancient Maya at the Perot Museum in Dallas. They're known for their temples and love of astronomy. FOX 4's Dan Godwin has a preview of some other artifacts.