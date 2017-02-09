Maya Hidden Worlds exhibit opens at Perot Museum

Dan Godwin reports.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 09 2017 08:48AM CST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 08:55AM CST

You can see inside the mysterious world of the ancient Maya at the Perot Museum in Dallas. They're known for their temples and love of astronomy. FOX 4's Dan Godwin has a preview of some other artifacts.


