Evan visits Malvern Elementary

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews stopped by Malvern Elementary School in McKinney to help first graders learn about the weather. With the temperatures lately, they've been having some pretty good days.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews stopped by Malvern Elementary School in McKinney to help first graders learn about the weather. With the temperatures lately, they've been having some pretty good days.