Getting the Love You Want Good Day Getting the Love You Want Good communication is the key in all relationships, especially with those we love.

Relationship experts, and husband and wife, Dr. Harville Hendrix and Dr. Helen LaKelly Hunt stop by Good Day to share some critical steps for getting the love you want in your relationship.

Talk without criticism or judgment. Identify a time and topic, use “I” language, mirror what you hear and acknowledge that the other person makes sense. Be curious about your partner, not judgmental. Remove negativity from your daily routine. Before bed, share three appreciations of the day. Ask for what you want graciously.

Together Harville and Helen will host the largest live-streamed relationship event in the world Saturday at Fair Park.

You can join in the Safe Conversations 360 event at the Fair Park Automobile Building. It’s free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/safe-conversations-360-a-free-workshop-registration-29471352609.

Or you can watch online at www.eventbrite.com/e/safe-conversations-360-free-live-streaming-workshop-tickets-29896415985.

MORE INFO:

harvilleandhelen.com

safeconversations.org