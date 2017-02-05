Saving and Celebrating Valentine's Day

Saving & Celebrating Valentine's Day
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 05 2017 08:51AM CST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 08:51AM CST

Americans spent more than $20 million dollars in 2016 on Valentine's Day and that number is expected to rise again this year. If you are looking to save money and celebrate the holiday check out these tips from financial planner, Cathy Dewitt Dunn.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories