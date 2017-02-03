Monster Jam comes to AT&T Stadium

Brianna Mahon joins Good Day live from AT&T Stadium.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 03 2017 08:46AM CST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 08:46AM CST

They call it the ultimate action-packed event on four wheels. Monster truck driver Brianna Mahon joins Good Day live from AT&T Stadium with a preview of Saturday's event.

LINK: www.MonsterJam.com


