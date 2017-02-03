Ed Wallace: 2017 Chrysler 300S

Car critic Ed Wallace says this generation of the Chrysler 300 is hands down the nicest vehicle he's reviewed. It's nicer than the Lincoln Town Cars were in the past for about $20,000 less. But dealerships still can't give them away.
