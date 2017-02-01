Save Me Steve: Swag Show in Dallas

A super-sized swag show is in Dallas this week. Forget free pens and cheap toasters. Steve Noviello has a look inside the billion dollar business that's all about courting customers with a new generation of freebies.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
A super-sized swag show is in Dallas this week. Forget free pens and cheap toasters. Steve Noviello has a look inside the billion dollar business that's all about courting customers with a new generation of freebies.