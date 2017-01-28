Layering 101 Good Day Layering 101 Holly Quartaro from Galleria Dallas enlisted the help of 3 fashion bloggers to create three easy looks to stay warm or keep cool during the changing temperatures. To learn more about the fashion bloggers check out their tips or see Holly's other layering tips below.

Go Bold - An all-black outfit can seem like an endless sea of fabric if you're wearing lots of layers, so choose a bold print / texture. You can also mix patterns and textures to add even more interest.

Long Sleeves Under Short Sleeves - You don’t have to put away your favorite summery dress just because the weather is chilly. Throw it over a cute long-sleeve top for a chic and unexpected look.

Proportion - If you're wearing bulky layers on top, go for a slimmer silhouette on bottom.

Belt It - To avoid having your shape get lost in a heavy winter coat, choose a belt to emphasize your waist

Lighten Up - With a heavy jacket, lighter fabrics are better underneath

Bloggers:

Andrea Overturf loubiesandlulu.com

Kelley Barnes thestylebarnco.com

Heather Anderson soheather.com