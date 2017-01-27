Soothe the Sting of Hot Foods

Chef Loreal Gavin joins Good Day.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 10:13AM CST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 10:13AM CST

Some like it hot. Chef Loreal Gavin, also known as the Butcher Babe, stops by Good Day with tips on what to do when your mouth is on fire. She'll be at Zestfest this weekend at the Irving Convention Center.

LINK: zestfest.net


