Tell It to Tim: Where's Lauren?

It's Friday and time to Tell It to Tim.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 08:22AM CST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 08:22AM CST

President Trump is making it clear he is determined to build a wall. Viewers had a lot to say about that and the Women's March on Washington that followed his inauguration. Viewers also want to know, "Where's Lauren and when is she coming back?"


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories