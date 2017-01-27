Ed Wallace: GMC Canyon Denali

Car critic Ed Wallace is here to show off a big and bold pickup truck -- the GMC Canyon Denali. It has a 2.8 liter inline four cylinder diesel engine with 200 horsepower. The test model runs about $44,000.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
