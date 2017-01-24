TMZ: Trump, Obama and More Good Day TMZ: Trump, Obama and More President Donald Trump is making some familiar changes to the Oval Office. TMZ reports he got rid of the previous administration's fiery red drapes and reinstalled the drapes Hillary Clinton chose for Bill. He's also reinstalled Reagan's rug and George W's gold sofas.

President Donald Trump is making some familiar changes to the Oval Office. TMZ reports he got rid of the previous administration's fiery red drapes and reinstalled the drapes Hillary Clinton chose for Bill. He's also reinstalled Reagan's rug and George W's gold sofas.

The Department of Homeland Security is now shopping for a gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment within walking distance from one of its D.C. offices. The gym is for employees who work in Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Annual memberships are $200,000.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, left Palm Springs, Calif. Now they're vacationing on Sr. Richard Branson's private island in the Caribbean.