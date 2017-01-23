Reggaw singer Cas Haley performs at the Live Oak Music Hall in Fort Worth at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. He stopped by Good Day to perform. His latest album is More Music More Family.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Reggaw singer Cas Haley performs at the Live Oak Music Hall in Fort Worth at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. He stopped by Good Day to perform. His latest album is More Music More Family.