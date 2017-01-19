Women expected to march in Dallas, D.C. Good Day Women expected to march in Dallas, D.C. On Day 1 of the Trump Administration, we could see one of the largest demonstrations in the nation's capitol in decades. Tens of thousands are expected to participate in the Women's March in Washington D.C. Hundreds are also planning to gather in Dallas and more than 600 other cities around the world.

Democratic State Rep. Victoria Neave is one of the organizers of the Dallas event. She said the 1.7-mile march from Dallas City Hall to Exall Park will focus on women's issues and respect for women.

The march in Dallas starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be similar marches that start from the Fort Worth courthouse and the courthouse on the square in Denton at noon. Men are welcome to attend.

LINKS:

www.womensmarch.com

BIT.LY/DallasWomensMarch