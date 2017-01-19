Mark Davis: Obama's Last Days, Betsy DeVos

Radio host Mark Davis gives his thoughts on President Barack Obama's final news conference, especially his answers about commuting Chelsea Manning's sentence. He also talks about Betsy DeVos' confirmation hearing.
