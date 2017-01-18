Woody Harrelson debuts live feature 'Lost in London' Good Day Woody Harrelson in 'Lost in London Live' It's a groundbreaking project for an actor who thinks outside the box. Good Day talks to native Texan, Woody Harrelson.

Harrelson, who wrote the feature film “Lost in London,” will co-star with Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson. This first-of-its-kind film event will screen live in U.S. movie theaters, giving audiences the unique opportunity to watch a film shot in real time.

Loosely based on a crazy night full of real-life events, “Lost in London” follows Harrelson, playing himself, as he struggles to get home to his family. Run-ins with royalty, old friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep Harrelson from succeeding.

"I’ve always loved theatre and film and wanted to find the best way to merge the two. When I decided to shoot this in real time I realized it wasn’t quite like true theatre because the one piece missing was a live audience. By broadcasting the film live as its being shot I hope to truly blend the excitement of live theater with the scale and scope of film,” he said.

The film will be broadcast live in movie theaters Thursday. Harrelson will participate in a live Q&A afterward. Tickets can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com/event/lost-in-london or participating theater box offices.