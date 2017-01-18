Evan visits Eagle Ridge Elementary

Have you had a Good Day lately?
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 18 2017 08:20AM CST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 08:20AM CST

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews went to Eagle Ridge Elementary in Keller recently to talk to second graders. The kids may have been able to wear shorts last week, but that's not going to happen this week.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories