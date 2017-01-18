Evan visits Eagle Ridge Elementary

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews went to Eagle Ridge Elementary in Keller recently to talk to second graders. The kids may have been able to wear shorts last week, but that's not going to happen this week.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews went to Eagle Ridge Elementary in Keller recently to talk to second graders. The kids may have been able to wear shorts last week, but that's not going to happen this week.