TMZ: Jennifer Holliday, Trump Family Good Day TMZ: Jennifer Holliday, Trump Family TMZ's Harvey Levin has updates on the inauguration and Donald Trump's family.

"Dreamgirls" star Jennifer Holliday says she will not perform at the inauguration on Friday because people have threatened her and her family. She was also taking heat from the LGBT community. She says her primary concern is the safety of her family.

President-elect Trump is already facing a big dilemma about what to do with his planes and helicopters. He can't sell them or charter them and putting the aircrafts in storage is complicated and expensive.

Melania Trump will have a busy week next week. She's leaving Washington D.C. right after the inauguration and will go back and forth between New York City and D.C. until June. Trump's son, Barron will start school in D.C. in September.