Girl Scout Cookies on Sale

Girl Scouts Celebrates 100 Years of Cookie Sales
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 14 2017 10:23AM CST

Updated:Jan 14 2017 10:24AM CST

Girl Scout Cookies are celebrating 100 years of cookie sales.  On Good Day Saturday Brownie Troop 7788 & Daisy Troop 7789 from Royce City stopped by with smiles and to celebrate the big milestone.


