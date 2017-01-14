Girl Scout Cookies on Sale

Girl Scout Cookies are celebrating 100 years of cookie sales. On Good Day Saturday Brownie Troop 7788 & Daisy Troop 7789 from Royce City stopped by with smiles and to celebrate the big milestone.
