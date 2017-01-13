Girl Scout cookie season begins

The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of selling cookies with a new flavor -- "Girl Scout S'mores." The cookie program helps scouts build skills such as leadership and money management. Sales start Friday and run through February.
