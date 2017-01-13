SMU students headed to D.C. for inauguration

Dan Godwin talks to Mariela Tanchez and Arthur Almeida.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 13 2017 08:24AM CST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 08:24AM CST

Donald Trump will become the next president of the United States a week from today. A group of students from SMU are headed to the nation's capitol to witness the historic inauguration, including Mariela Tanchez and Authur Almeida.


