RC and The Gritz Band

The band performs live on Good Day.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 12 2017 09:52AM CST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 09:52AM CST

Musicians from across Texas bring together sounds of R&B, hip hop and soul. Today's musical guest, RC and The Gritz Band, will perform tonight along with many other bands at the Art, Beats & Lyric event at Gilley's Dallas.

LINK: www.artbeatsandlyrics.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories