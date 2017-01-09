Stylin' Steve: 2017 Golden Globes Good Day Stylin' Steve: 2017 Golden Globes A musical about a young couple trying to make it in Hollywood, "La La Land," broke Golden Globe records last night. It won for best comedy or musical and best screenplay. Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone walked away with top honors and director Damien Chazelle is the youngest winner in that category in Golden Globe history.

A musical about a young couple trying to make it in Hollywood, "La La Land," broke Golden Globe records last night. It won for best comedy or musical and best screenplay. Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone walked away with top honors and director Damien Chazelle is the youngest winner in that category in Golden Globe history.

The Golden Globes are often a predictor of the Oscars. Some stars created buzz and others were fashion failures. Stylin' Steve Kemble returns to Good Day to share his hits and misses.