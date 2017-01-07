New Year, new workout gear

New Year - New Workout Gear
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 07 2017 10:05AM CST

Updated:Jan 07 2017 10:05AM CST

If you're looking for trendy, functional new gear for your efforts to get in shape in 2017, Cynthia Smoot visited Good Day with some fitness wardrobe ideas from Northpark Center.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories