Beef Paprika - National Slow Cooker Month

The Every Girl Gourmet, Audrey McGinnis, offered up a special family recipe for National Slow Cooker Month. Here's her grandmothers beef paprika recipe.

Beef Paprika



1/4 cup olive oil

2 lbs. beef chuck or round, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 Tbs. Montreal Steak Seasoning

1 cup sweet onions, sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 cup ketchup

2 Tbs. brown sugar

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

dash of Cayenne pepper

1 1/2 cup water

2 Tbs. flour

1/4 cup water

3 cups cooked egg noodles, (12 oz. bag)





Warm oil in a large skillet or in your slow cooker if it has the option. Toss meat with steak seasoning in a mixing bowl. Add meat to the skillet and cook on medium/high heat to sear outsides; roughly 3-4 minutes. Remove meat from pan with slotted spoon and place in bowl for later use. Place onions in meat/oil drippings and cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and stir well. Cook for 2 minutes. Pour meat and onion mixture into slow cooker, (including any juices in bottom of meat bowl.) Add remaining ingredients, excluding 1/4 cup water and flour, and stir well.



Set slow cooker to low and cook for 5-6 hours. Whisk together flour and remaining 1/4 cup water and slowly add to cooked meat while stirring. Replace lid and cook on medium for 5-10 minutes, so flour flavor cooks out of mix. Stir well and serve over egg noodles.



*This can also be made in a pressure cooker. Follow directions above, but place ingredients in a pressure cooker and cook for 25 minutes.

