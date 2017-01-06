Comedian Erik Griffin

Erik Griffin stops by Good Day.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 06 2017 08:08AM CST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 09:12AM CST

You may recognize him from the cable TV series Workaholics or the recent film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Erik Griffin quit his job in 2003 to do comedy full time. This weekend he'll be at the Addison Improv.

LINK: www.erikgriffin.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories