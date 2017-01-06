Comedian Erik Griffin

You may recognize him from the cable TV series Workaholics or the recent film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Erik Griffin quit his job in 2003 to do comedy full time. This weekend he'll be at the Addison Improv.
LINK: www.erikgriffin.com
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
You may recognize him from the cable TV series Workaholics or the recent film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Erik Griffin quit his job in 2003 to do comedy full time. This weekend he'll be at the Addison Improv.
LINK: www.erikgriffin.com