Record-setting mountain climber talks about exciting and grueling adventures Good Day Record-setting mountain climber talks about exciting and grueling adventures Hilaree O'Neill is the first woman to climb two 8,000 meter peaks in 24 hours.

Hilaree O'Neill is the first woman to climb two 8,000 meter peaks in 24 hours.

O'Neill has traveled to some of the most exotic mountain ranges on Earth in Tibet, Russia, Mongolia, Pakistan and Baffin Island.

The mother of two boys shares her latest adventures on Good Day.

Link: http://www.hilareeoneill.com/