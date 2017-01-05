Portabella Mushroom Burger Good Day Portabella Mushroom Burger There's more to burgers than beef. Greg Watson, owner of Dugg Burger shares his recipe for the Portabella Mushroom Burger with Parmesan Crisps.

2 Portabella Mushrooms (for two burgers)

Brush each mushroom lightly with olive oil

Dust the shroom with Salt, Pepper and Worstishire Sauce

Roast the Portabella Mushrooms in the oven at 425 degrees for Five minutes on one side and then turn over and roast 3 minutes on the other side

After the portabella mushrooms have cooled (at least two hours) you can then put it on the grill or sear in a pan on the stove. Add a steak weight or a heavy brick if you can and it helps to sear in the juices.



Assemble Portabella Burger with buns and fixings.



Parmesan Crisps go so well with this burger and they are so delicious and easy to make: Add Parmesan Crisp to Burger



Parmesan Crisps

Ingredients:

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

Parchment Paper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Pour a heaping tablespoon of Parmesan onto a parchment lined baking sheet and lightly pat down Repeat with the remaining cheese, spacing the spoonfuls about a 1/2 inch apart.

Bake for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden and crisp.

Cool

Link: http://www.duggburger.com/



