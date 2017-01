Patriots Day movie preview: Actor John Goodman, former Boston Police Commissioner Good Day Patriots Day movie preview: Actor John Goodman, former Boston Police Commissioner The raw and riveting film "Patriots Day," recounts the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent search for the suspects.

The raw and riveting film "Patriots Day," recounts the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent search for the suspects.

It's in theaters around the country now and opens in Dallas, January 13.

John Goodman plays the role of Ed Davis, who served as the Boston Police Commissioner during the 2013 attack.

Link: http://www.patriotsdayfilm.com