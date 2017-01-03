TMZ: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds & Mariah Carey Good Day TMZ: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds & Mariah Carey It's still not clear what caused Carrie Fisher's death. TMZ reports the coroner needs to do more tests and the family can't bury her without the death certificate. She died on Dec. 27, a day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The family is hoping to bury them together.

It's still not clear what caused Carrie Fisher's death. TMZ reports the coroner needs to do more tests and the family can't bury her without the death certificate. She died on Dec. 27, a day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The family is hoping to bury them together.

There are more accusations of sabotage after Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance. Mariah's team said she was given a bum earpiece to win bigger ratings. Dick Clark Productions says that's defamatory. The production company said she used a stand-in to do the sound check. Mariah's team said she was there for the sound check and the earpiece was choppy, but the production people assured her it would be fixed.