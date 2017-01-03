HELLP Syndrome: Lauren Przybyl's Story

Lauren's little boy was born six weeks early because of a rare condition in mom. She explains what happened and talks to Dr. Hampton Richards about the warning signs that every expectant mother should watch out for.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Lauren's little boy was born six weeks early because of a rare condition in mom. She explains what happened and talks to Dr. Hampton Richards about the warning signs that every expectant mother should watch out for.