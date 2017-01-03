Lose weight faster by tracking habits Good Day Lose weight faster by tracking habits A lot of people are looking for a reliable way to lose weight in the new year. FOX 4's Shannon Murray got some expert advice from the Mayo Clinic about slimming down sooner.

A lot of people are looking for a reliable way to lose weight in the new year. FOX 4's Shannon Murray got some expert advice from the Mayo Clinic about slimming down sooner.

The Mayo Clinic picked up the tab for the satellite interview. Their updated diet plan is outlined in the revised book, “The Mayo Clinic Diet.”

Dr. Donald Hensrud, director of the clinic’s healthy living program, said changing your habits can help you shed pounds faster. Some of the basics are eating a good breakfast, eating fruits and veggies and exercising.

There are also some newer recommendations like no TV while eating, no sugar (aside from what’s naturally in fruits), no snacks except fruits and veggies, moderate meat and dairy intake and no eating in restaurants.

For more information about the plan and to get customized diet tips, visit diet.mayoclinic.org/diet/home.