Stay warm without a bulky winter coat

Fashion expert Victoria Snee returns to Good Day.

Posted:Jan 02 2017 10:26AM CST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 10:26AM CST

From high 70s down to freezing temperatures, fashion stylist Victoria Snee from the Shops at Legacy shows you how to stay warm and stylish when the weather is frigid.

LINK: www.legacywest.com


