Stay warm without a bulky winter coat

From high 70s down to freezing temperatures, fashion stylist Victoria Snee from the Shops at Legacy shows you how to stay warm and stylish when the weather is frigid.
LINK: www.legacywest.com
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
From high 70s down to freezing temperatures, fashion stylist Victoria Snee from the Shops at Legacy shows you how to stay warm and stylish when the weather is frigid.
LINK: www.legacywest.com