Rock the 17 with Emerald City in Addison

Emerald City rocks the Good Day stage.

Posted:Dec 30 2016 10:31AM CST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 10:31AM CST

If you like a big party New Year's Eve with a lot of dancing, you can find one in Addison. The band "Emerald City" hosts "Rock the 17" at the Intercontinental Hotel off the Dallas North Tollway.

 Link:http://www.ecnye.com/


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories