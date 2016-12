Comedian Gary Owen Good Day Comedian Gary Owen Comedian Gary Owen brings laughs to Good Day.

Comedian Gary Owen holds nothing back on stage. He talks about race, his family and anything else on his mind. He's bringing his comedy act to the Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie on New Year's Eve. First, he stopped by Good Day for a chat with Tim Ryan.

Tickets: http://axs.com/events/326930/gary-owen-tickets

Link: www.garyowen.com