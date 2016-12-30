Ed Wallace: 2017 Porsche Boxster Convertible

Car Critic Ed Wallace reviews the 2017 Porsche Boxster Convertible. It has a flat 4-cyclinder that puts out 300 horsepower. It also delivers 30 miles to the gallon and has a lot of storage.
