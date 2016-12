"The Red Harlequin" and "AcroDuo" of the Lone Star Circus perform for Good Day.

The Lone Star Circus is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Dallas.

The hand-to-hand balancing act, "Acro-Duo" and the juggler known as the "Red Harlequin" are among the acts performing December 27 - January 1 at the Dallas Children's Theater.

The new show is called "La Fete."

For more information click here.