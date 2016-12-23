Ed Wallace: 2016 Mercedes GLS 550

Car critic Ed Wallace reviews this 2017 SUV.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Dec 23 2016 08:06AM CST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 08:06AM CST

Ed Wallace has been getting around this week in style -- in a new Mercedes SUV. The 2017 GLS 550 is the same model he reviewed back in 2012, but that was the diesel version. This one has a base price of $67,050 and costs about $104,750 as tested.


