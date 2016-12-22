Prophets & Outlaws

The band performs on Good Day.
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Dec 22 2016 10:21AM CST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 10:21AM CST

Christmas is coming early for fans of the Dallas-based band prophets and outlaws. The band has a big holiday show at the House of Blues Friday night, but first they perform on Good Day.

LINK: www.prophetsandoutlaws.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories