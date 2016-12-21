Best Apps of 2016 Good Day Best Apps of 2016 It's easy to take apps for granted, but some of them can really make life easier or maybe save you money. Digital lifestyle expert Shama Hyder is here to show you the best apps of 2016.

GoogleTrips - Collects all your travel itineraries in one.

PhotoScan - Takes old photos and digitizes them in HD.

Shyp - Lets you compare shipping costs on anything and even picks up in certain cities.

Planoly - The first visual planner for Instagram.

IFTTT - Allows users to create customizable shortcut applications and actions based on pre-designed applets.

Musical.ly - A free service and social media platform for creating and sharing videos.

Shama is the author of the book "Momentum," which focuses on transforming your brand in the digital age. For more information, visit www.shamahyder.com.